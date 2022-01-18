A council has apologised after it 'accidentally' sent out more than 200 annual rent demands following a 'system error'

Around 230 business owners arrived at work yesterday morning to find they had been sent an invoice for a whole year's rent by West Suffolk Council.

One business owner, who preferred not to be named, said he 'nearly had heart failure' to receive a bill for 'multiple thousands of pounds' in one go - and rang the council immediately.

West Suffolk House

"I rang the enquiries number on the invoice, and the lady I spoke to said – this has come from a different department.

"She took my number and said it would be looked into. I did get a call back, but they were clueless at the time I rang to report this shocking error. I think then they got a deluge

"I pay monthly by direct debit and have done for years. The email reply also came from debtors@westsuffolk and I have never been in arrears, ever.

"Can you imagine the shock at being asked for multiple thousands in mid February?

"I am sure other tenants had heart failure too."

The business man said he was later contacted to say there had been a 'system error' over the weekend and annual invoices had been raised incorrectly for which credit notes would be issued "in due course".

A West Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “Around 230 commercial customers were accidentally sent invoices marked out for the year rather than the collection period, which in most cases should have been for the quarter.

"We have contacted them all to put the matter right.

"While we hope most tenants would recognise it was clearly an error as soon as they saw the collection period, we apologise for any concern that we may have inadvertently caused.”