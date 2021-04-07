Police are appealing for information following the theft of a white van.

The Vauxhall Combo van had been left parked and locked in a layby on the A1065 between Lakenheath and Brandon on Thursday April 1.

At some point between 7.30am and 3pm it was stolen.

The registration number is WV58WFG.

Suffolk Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about the theft.

Contact police, quoting crime reference 37/16265/21 via Neil.Langworthy@suffolk.police.uk,

www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

