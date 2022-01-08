A woman who is originally from Horringer is looking for someone who may have a connection to a family tree she found dating back to 1798.

Lynn Roberts, who now lives in South Wigston, Leicestershire, does not have any children and though her family is on the tree she wants to pass it on to someone it has meaning to.

The document was discovered when Lynn’s aunt, Gladys Leonard, died and she had to come to Bury St Edmunds to collect her belongings.

Lynn Roberts hopes that her appeal can help find someone who is related to an ancestor on the family tree so that it can find a new home. (54136680)

The 75-year-old said: “We collected her things from her house in Ridley Road, where she lived on the same street as my mum and her other sister, and when we got her stuff home we found it inside a small suitcase.

“My husband and I were talking about the family tree the other day and my mum had always said we were related to the Clutterhams in Bury, but they told me none of the Clutterhams were alive any more.”

The roughly eight foot by two foot document starts with Robert Clutterham, born in Ingham on July 1, 1798, and ends with Aimee Perry, born in Corsham, Wiltshire, on March 29, 1991.

Lynn's mother, Joan Cook (nee Davey), Lynn's aunt Peggy Smith and her other aunt Gladys Leonard who had the family tree.

In between those dates are surnames including Bird, Copping, Fennell, Morden and Killingback, which are thought to be from around the Bury area and Lynn hopes that someone with one of those names may see this appeal and get in touch.

She said: “Someone has taken hours to put this together and it seems like such a waste that all this work will be thrown away when I pop my clogs.

“I would really like to give this to someone who is related to a name on this tree, so they can have a part of their own history to find out more about where they came from.”

Lynn’s mother’s maiden name, Davey, starts on the tree with Lynn’s great grandfather Edward Davey, who was born in 1860 and died in 1944 and ends with her grandfather who fought in World War One – Hamilton Major Davey, who died in 1963.

She said: “There are so many other names on this tree and though we have had contact from people who thought they were connected to it in the past, nothing has come of it. So if this this article can help get this tree to someone it means something to, that would be great."