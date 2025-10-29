A council is trying to curb declining markets — but are they really thriving like never before?

A statement from Cllr Cliff Waterman, West Suffolk's leader, on the state of the district's markets attracted criticism from several councillors during a meeting earlier this month.

His statement said: "I’m pleased to say that our markets across the district are thriving like never before, with more market traders, more footfall and a real buzz around them."

Haverhill market in June. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Councillors representing market towns questioned the claim, saying that was not the experience of residents.

Figures revealed today showed an overall 13 per cent increase in the number of stalls in place during regular market days in towns across West Suffolk.

The data shows some 1,921 stalls were in place between July and September this year, 225 more than the same period the year before.

When adjusting for those who stopped attending markets, the data shows a total of 45 new traders came to West Suffolk towns this year.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council. Picture: Mecha Morton

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, the council's lead for growth, said although more work was still needed, the £300,000 investment made in July last year was already bearing fruit.

He said: "The main aim remains to support thriving markets and town centres that are evolving to meet the changing needs and shopping habits of our residents.

"But what is vital is for people to continue to use their markets and town centres and encourage others to do so.

"We welcome feedback to our market team on further improvements that can be made.”

In Mildenhall, stalls more than doubled, reaching 137 during that period, up from 65 the year before, the highest rate of increase in West Suffolk.

Cllr Andy Neal, ward member for Mildenhall. Picture: Andy Neal

Cllr Andy Neal, ward member for the town, said although the number of stalls had increased during the summer months, the situation seemed to have gone back to how it used to be.

"Initially, it was all very positive, but now the decline has set in; it's like they've taken their finger off the pulse," he said.

"The figures don't tell the whole story of the markets — those stallholders who came and don't enjoy any success, they're not coming back to Mildenhall again."

He said the extra stalls would only stay if more work was done to encourage footfall, as well as engage with stallholders to understand what's working in other places.

According to the figures, market stalls during that period increased in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, while decreasing in Brandon and Clare.

Mildenhall Market in April. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Cllr Waterman said seasonal ups and downs were expected but stressed the markets were in a better position, calling on all councillors to promote them as much as possible.

"The overall picture is really good, there's more to do, it's a struggle to keep markets going, we are not the only towns in England where they are struggling," he said.

"I'm never totally happy, I'm always looking for more improvements and if people have got ideas for improving the markets, please do let us know."

"I'm very disappointed that some councillors want to talk our markets down."

He added the council was determined to keep them going as every market was worth going to, but it ultimately was a situation of use it or lose it.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, leader at West Suffolk Council

The situation in Newmarket

Specific concerns were raised during the meeting earlier this month about the state of the market in Newmarket, particularly over its location.

It was moved away from the High Street in 2018, under the previous administration, and has been operating on the market square since.

The figures released by the council show an increase in the number of stalls of 62 per cent, from 103 to 167.

However, Philippa Winter, the Mayor of Newmarket, said the increase was not felt on the ground, and challenged the notion markets were thriving, particularly since the change in location.

"Since it has left, the atmosphere has gone; there's none in its present location," she said, "It's an ongoing situation, and I hope we will have a satisfactory solution soon."

Addressing the issue during the meeting, Cllr Wijenayaka said the council had an open mind about the location but stressed the high cost of moving it.

Conversations are taking place between West Suffolk Council and the town council.

He said: "We are suggesting that putting more emphasis [...] and investment into market square will actually deliver more return on investment to our residents."