Self awareness, courage, and the the ability to inspire others.

These are some of the qualities that go to make up the best business leaders, according to the sponsor of this year’s Business Leader of the Year award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

Greene & Greene, based in Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds, is a leading regional law firm whose lawyers advise individuals and businesses all over the UK.

Mark Daly, partner at Greene & Greene, says the company is delighted to sponsor the business leader category Picture: Greene & Greene

It is the first time the legal firm has sponsored the awards, which this year take place at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 13.

This Business Leader of the Year award was created to recognise the business personality who best represents achievement and longevity.

Synonymous with his or her business sector in the area, the award acknowledges the winner’s achievements within the business community.

Mark Daly, partner at Greene & Greene, said: “We work with a range of businesses from start-ups to national and international companies, and speak with business leaders across all the sectors.

“This, along with the fact we are a longstanding local business ourselves made this category the perfect fit for us.”

The Business Leader of the Year award is one of the most sought-after award titles and carries weight throughout the district and beyond.

Last year, it was won by Roland Hollings, managing director of A&R Haulage, Risby, who since 2007 has developed and run a large portfolio of successful businesses, through investment in all areas

Mark Daly added: “A good business leader has the skill to inspire others, create an exciting and dynamic culture whilst clearly communicating the vision of the firm, or company.

“The most successful leaders tend to have self-awareness, courage, respect and empathy and the drive to succeed, not just for them but for the wider team.

To enter the Business Leader of the Year category, or to find out about other categories, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards