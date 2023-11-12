Suffolk along with the rest of the country commemorated Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, here are some of the events which have taken place over the weekend.

In Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, the Royal British Legion (RBL) branch of the town laid wreaths at the war memorial on Angel Hill.

This was followed by a certificate presentation in St Mary's Church from the branch to schools and students who were chosen from the RBL Challenge, to lay wreaths.

The Royal British Legion wreath laying ceremony in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Rich Marsham

On Sunday, hundreds gathered at Angel Hill to remember those who have fought and died for us and the town’s Remembrance Parade.

Service personnel from the Navy, Army and RAF took part as well as cadets, scouts and other military associations.

The Last Post rang out across Angel Hill and during the two-minute silence a pair of Apache helicopters from RAF Wattisham performed a fly-past.

In Newmarket and Exning, communities came together at both war memorial.

Wreaths were laid by local groups with members of the armed forces marching in a slow procession from Newmarket’s clock tower through the High Street to Tattersalls.

The Remembrance service took place within Tattersalls’ sales ring with the Reverend of All Saints Church, the Newmarket Town Band, and the Newmarket Community Choir.

Exning Remembrance service. Picture by Mark Westley

Mayor Jan Osborne at Sudbury’s Remembrance Sunday event. Picture: Mecha Morton

In Sudbury on Sunday, The town’s parade formed outside the town hall, before setting off towards St Gregory’s Street before a Remembrance service at St Gregory’s Church, followed by the wreath laying at its war memorial.