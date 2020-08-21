A 19-year-old man from the Mildenhall area was arrested yesterday in connection with a distraction burglary carried out on Wednesday.

During the incident, which took place between 5.30 and 6pm, a man called at the door of a property in Mill Lane, Barrow, offering to cut the hedge of the address which the victim - a woman aged in her 70's - declined.

The man then asked if he could use the toilet and the victim allowed him inside.

Once he was inside the house he also requested a glass of water.

The victim later discovered her purse was missing.

Inside the purse were a number of bank cards, one of which was used at the Hardwick shopping precinct in Bury St Edmunds shortly after the incident at around 6.15pm.

After the arrest, the man was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later further arrested in custody on suspicion of a second distraction burglary in Field Road, Mildenhall.

The second incident took place around 10am on August 15 involving a man entering the home of a woman in her 80's under the guise of being there to service her radiators.

A large amount of jewellery was stolen from the address.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding either of these crimes and is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 48178/20 for Barrow, or 47300 for Mildenhall.

