A man from Red Lodge has been jailed for nine years after he was convicted of wounding with intent.

Paul Falco, 39, from Bridge End Road, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

If follows an incident on April 17 this year at Worlington Hall Hotel, where police received a call made to the ambulance service stating that a staff member had been badly assaulted during the early hours of the morning by three unknown men who entered the hotel, faces covered and brandishing a bat.

The male victim, in his 50s, was discovered by a colleague after they failed to get hold of him during the day.

They have checked on him in his room in the evening and found him badly injured and he had sustained a large laceration to his face and both eyes were swollen purple and closed.

The victim, who has since made a full recovery, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with a suspect fractured skull and broken leg.

Following investigations Falco was arrested on May 14 and subsequently charged. The two other suspects were never identified.

Det Constable Andy Day from Bury St Edmunds CID said: "This was an extremely vicious attack that left the victim needing extensive treatment to his injuries.

"The fact he had sustained a head injury and was left unconscious for several hours in a room alone makes it remarkable in that that he has managed a full recovery and that there was no long lasting permanent damage.”

