The chef patron and restaurant manager at Suffolk’s only four AA Rosette restaurant have launched a new bespoke events catering business.

Lee Bye and Will Reyner from Tuddenham Mill, near Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, have launched Spindle Catering to create ‘unforgettable memories’.

The catering service combines their many years in hospitality with creativity to bring ‘tailor made menus and exceptional food’ to East Anglia and beyond.

Lee Bye and Will Reyner of Spindle Catering. Picture submitted

They plan to provide high-end catering to everything from a relaxed garden barbecue to an intimate dinner, wedding, family gathering or corporate event.

Lee said: “I can not wait to create unforgettable memories, whatever the location and however big or small the celebration.

“Fantastic food, beautiful drinks and flawless hospitality are what we do best, and we are looking forward to sharing that passion and expertise.”

The new catering service will combine the pair’s many years in hospitality. Picture submitted

Will said this is not a ‘one size fits all’ business, but each client will have a unique experience.

He said: “You will find less expensive caterers, but Spindle Catering is about taking the food, drinks and service at events to the next level and sprinkling them with the Tuddenham Mill magic.”

The name of the new business is taken from the ‘spindle’, a vital part of Tuddenham Mill’s watermill mechanism.

It was a working water mill until the mid-1950s.

It is now an intimate boutique hotel and restaurant set in 12 acres of rural Suffolk countryside.

For more information about Spindle Catering, email enquiries@spindlecatering.co.uk.