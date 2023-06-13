A nursery has been described as ‘awe-inspiring’ and ‘exceptional’ in a glowing inspection report.

Colourbox Montessori’s Nest baby and toddler setting at the Town Estate Room in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, has been rated ‘outstanding’ in every area by Ofsted following an inspection on May 5.

The report says children ‘thrive at this highly nurturing and awe-inspiring nursery’ and ‘this exceptional nursery continually strives for excellence’.

Simone Nel, operations manager for all Colourbox nurseries in Suffolk, is pictured with the Colourbox Nest team. She thanked Ofsted for the work they do in keeping the standards for education and care in the sector high. Picture: Mecha Morton

Colourbox Montessori is a family-owned business providing early years education for children from three months to five years of age.

Susie Norman, who established the business over 30 years ago, said: "I am so proud of the wonderful team at our little Nest nursery at the Town Estate Room in Barrow. With the support of our inspirational management group they have created a joyful and caring environment where every day is filled with wonderful activities for babies and toddlers."

The setting was rated outstanding in the areas of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management. Safeguarding was effective – the highest level.

The report says the children ‘thoroughly enjoy’ the activities and experiences that are on offer to them.

It added: “The management team plan a coherent and sequenced curriculum that recognises children's uniqueness. Children's communication and language skills are at the heart of this nursery.

“The nursery is full of energetic, lively and cheerful staff. As a result, children experience high-quality interactions at all times, which motivates them to learn.”

Children play collaboratively together, are ‘exceptionally’ well-behaved and are encouraged to have a ‘can-do' attitude, the report says.

Parents say the staff truly go 'above and beyond' with the support they offer them and comment on the incredible progress their children are making in the nursery.

Colourbox Nest Barrow registered in 2021 and follows the Montessori approach to education, which promotes ‘hands-on, self-paced, collaborative and joyful learning where each child is respected both as an individual and as a contributing member of the community’.

The business also runs Colourbox Barrow, in Church Road, as well as settings in Haverhill, Newmarket, Red Lodge and Bury St Edmunds.