Two new squadrons of stealth jets are to be stationed at a Suffolk airbase as the US looks to boost security in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announced at the NATO Summit in Madrid the extra resources to bolster European security.

The US Department of Defense said: "In the United Kingdom, we are increasing our Fifth Generation Fighter presence and ability to support allies across Europe by forward-stationing two squadrons of F-35s at RAF Lakenheath."

Two new squadrons of F-35s will be stationed at RAF Lakenheath

In December, RAF Lakenheath welcomed a new generation of F35 aircraft - an arrival six years in the making.

It was chosen in 2015 to host the first US F-35A squadrons in Europe based on close ties with the RAF, its infrastructure and training opportunities.