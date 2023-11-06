Two-times BRIT Awards winner Becky Hill is to make her Newmarket Nights headline debut on August 9, it was announced this morning.

Becky, who has a reputation for writing chart-smashing dance-pop songs and as a leading force in the UK music scene, is no stranger to the racecourse having been a special guest vocalist with Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics in 2019.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Becky Hill is one of the hottest names in UK music – aside from constantly being at the top of the charts, she is renowned for her outstanding live shows.

Becky Hill is headlining Newmarket Nights in 2024. Picture: Submitted

“We can’t wait for her to showcase her catalogue of hits on August 9 in what is set to be an unmissable night.”

Becky has secured 18 Top 40 singles (including the current hit Disconnect) and billions of streams.

She has gone from strength-to-strength since rising to attention as the voice of Wilkinson’s seminal dance anthem Afterglow.

She has consistently returned to the Top 10 with hits including Gecko (Overdrive) with Oliver Heldens (#1), Wish You Well with Sigala (#8), Remember with David Guetta (#3) and Crazy What Love Can Do with David Guetta and Ella Henderson (#5).

Becky Hill performed to huge audiences this summer at festivals including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Radio 1's Big Weekend, Parklife and TRNSMT.

Her live show showcases her vocal prowess, stage presence and her ability to connect with fans in an unparalleled way.

Becky said: “I had such an amazing time with Pete Tong at Newmarket back in 2019 so I can’t wait to bring my own headline show to the racecourse.

“Make sure you get your tickets and I’ll see you there for a party.”

Previous Newmarket Nights headliners have included Bastille, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Pete Tong and The Script.

Tickets for Becky Hill goon sale at 10am on Friday at thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday.

Sign up to The Jockey Club Live’s mailing list to secure the best price by buying in advance during the presale window. Tickets are priced starting from £33.60 for presale and from £39.20 general sale.

Tickets for JLS (June 28) and Busted (July 19) are on sale now.