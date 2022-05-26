The eighth edition of The Women’s Tour next month will be welcoming a group of high-profile British riders, headlined by the current British road race champion, a former British champion and a two-time Olympic champion.

The leading UCI Women’s WorldTour event, which is being held from June 6 to 11 and will be racing through Suffolk for its first stage, will see a collection of Britain’s most talented riders taking to the county’s roads.

Pfeiffer Georgi, who rides for Team DSM, won the 2021 British National Road Race Championships in October and finished eighth overall in her debut on the tour last year.

Anna Henderson, Jess Roberts, Pfeiffer Georgi, Joscelin Lowden and Katie Archibald. Picture: The Women's Tour

Commenting on her return to the race, the 21-year-old, said: “I am really excited to be racing at the Women’s Tour this year as it’s always special racing on home roads and even more so being able to wear the national champions jersey.”

Previous British road race champion Jess Roberts will also be on the start line for stage one, riding for Team Coop – Hitec Products.

Roberts, the 2018 British champion, will be making her debut in the six-day race.

She said: “The Women’s Tour is one of the races I have always really wanted to do.

“I was meant to do it in 2020 but obviously could not because of the pandemic, and then last year I was not able to ride because of injury.”

Roberts’ team-mate, Josie Nelson, will be returning to the race after finishing in the top 15 of all but one stage of the 2021 Women’s Tour on her own debut, aged just 19.

She said: “Last year’s Women’s Tour was one of my favourite races of the season, so when I found out we were invited again this year I was thrilled.

“There are not many big races that happen in the UK so this is always a highlight of my calendar.

“I particularly enjoy this race as it is on home soil and the crowds make it feel so special.”

After a four year absence from the competition, two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald is also returning this year.

The Scottish track star, who has also won four world titles during her career, heads up Ceratizit-Wnt Pro Cycling’s six-rider squad.

Archibald has recorded three top-10 stages finishes during the four previous Women’s Tours she has ridden in, including fifth in London on the final day of the 2017 race.

Reigning UCI World Hour Record holder Jos Lowden will line up for Uno-X Pro Cycling Team and 23-year-old Anna Henderson is confirmed to ride for Team Jumbo – Visma for her race debut.

The latter beat Lowden to win the British time trial championships last October and took her biggest international victory to date at the Festival Elsy Jacobs stage race in Luxembourg last month.

Stage one of The Women’s Tour, on June 6, is 88.2 miles (142km), starting in Colchester before passing through Capel St Mary, Hadleigh, Bildeston (twice), Stowmarket, Needham Market and Lavenham, before ending on Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds.

The Women’s Tour can also be followed on Twitter (#WomensTour), Facebook, and Instagram or via the event’s website at womenstour.co.uk

Highlights of The Women’s Tour, between June 6 and 11, will be shown on ITV4 in the UK, around the world via Eurosport and GCN.