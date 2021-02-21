NHS England has said people aged 64 are set to be called up this week and 65 to 69 year-olds are being urged to take up their jab invitations too.

More than two-thirds of people in the age range have now had their first doses in more than 30 vaccination centres and 17 pharmacy-led sites across the East of England after they were called up a week ago.

The call to those aged 64 and reminders to the 65 to 69-year-olds are due to land on doormats across the region later this week.

It is hoped all those aged 65 to 69, and 64-year-olds this week, will take up the vaccination.Picture by Mecha Morton

Catherine O’Connell, director of commissioning and executive lead for the vaccination programme for NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England, said: "NHS staff, volunteers and other partners across the East of England have done an incredible job so far delivering the largest vaccination drive in our history, at the same time as dealing with high levels of Covid-19 hospital patients.

"To the small proportion of people who have been invited but not come forward yet, I would urge you to do so this week. Vaccines are the best weapon we have in the fight against coronavirus, and local services are going to great lengths to ensure that local people can get this protection in a safe and convenient place.

"And to the wider public, NHS staff need you to continue to play your part too. That means unless you are in the groups being invited now, please don’t contact the NHS to seek a vaccine, we will contact you when it is the right time."

Anyone who is aged 65 or over can get an appointment in one of the vaccination centres by booking through the national booking service, as the NHS looks to help as many people in this age group get their jab and make use of available doses.

NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens said: "Across England overall nearly a third of adults have now had their first jab, and early signs suggest this is contributing to the welcome fall in coronavirus hospitalisation that we're now seeing."

Since the NHS became the first health service anywhere in the world to give out a Covid-19 vaccine in December last year, when 90-year old Maggie Keenan got her jab in Coventry, more than 1.5 million people in the East of England have had their first dose.

People who have received a letter can log on to the national booking service, by clicking here and choose from 107 large-scale vaccination centres or 195 pharmacy led sites in the East of England.

Anyone unable to book online can call 119 free of charge, any time between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.