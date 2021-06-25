The Prime Minister has accepted Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s apology for breaching social distancing guidelines and “considers the matter closed”, according to Downing Street.

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk apologised after images emerged of him kissing a close aide who he appointed in his office at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Labour said that his position had become “hopelessly untenable” and called for him to be sacked if he was not prepared to not quit voluntarily.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Coladangelo, taken in May. Image: (PA)

Facing questions from reporters at a regular Westminster briefing, a Downing Street spokesman said: “You’ve seen the Health Secretary’s statement, so I would point you to that.I don’t really have anything further to add.

“The Health Secretary set out that he accepted he had breached the social distancing guidelines and he has apologised for that.

“The Prime Minister has accepted the Health Secretary’s apology and considers the matter closed.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson has accepted the Health Secretary's appointment. Photo: PA Media

Asked whether Boris Johnson had “full confidence” in Hancock, the spokesman replied: “Yes.”

Hancock apologised for breaking social distancing rules after he was pictured kissing aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his Whitehall department.

The Health Secretary made clear he intends to resist calls for his resignation.

In a brief statement, Hancock said he was 'very sorry that he has let people down', and that he remains focused on his job tackling the pandemic.

“I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances, I have let people down and am very sorry,” he said.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Hancock, who met Coladangelo at Oxford University where they both worked on the student radio station.

The West Suffolk MP has been married to his wife Martha for 15 years and they have three children.

The Sun published images, apparently captured from CCTV footage, of the couple together which are said to have been taken on May 6 at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Health Secretary hired Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in March last year, before appointing her as a non-executive director at the department.

Coladangelo is the marketing and communications director at Oliver Bonas, a British retailer founded by her husband, Oliver Tress.

Ten days after CCTV footage showed Hancock kissing and hugging a married colleague, the Health Secretary told the country to be “careful” when hugging others and to only do it outside.

Mr Hancock said on May 16 he planned to hug his parents when the restrictions on physical contact ended the following day, but said he would do it outdoors in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The Health Secretary has been accused of breaching guidance on social distancing that was in place until May 17, which said people should continue to keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble.

The Sunday Times reported in November that Mr Hancock had failed to declare he had appointed Ms Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract last March and later gave her a role on the board of the Department of Health.

Head to our politics page for expert analysis and all the latest news from your politicians and councils

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk