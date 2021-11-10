A boy is running 3km every day throughout November to raise money for charity.

Emil Skorek, 9, of Red Lodge, is aiming to raise a minimum of £300 for the charity Tom’s Trust, and has already reached £245 in donations.

The Moulton Primary School pupil was inspired to set up his own fundraiser after hearing about the fund-raising efforts of record-breaker Ben Blowes, from Gazeley, who ran 31 marathons in 31 days to raise £138,000 for Tom’s Trust.

Ben Blowes and Emil Skorek (52985794)

The charity helps families who have children suffering with brain tumours, by offering expert psychological support through this traumatic time.

Emil’s mum Jo Skorek, said: “He is actually still quite new to running so for him to commit to running 3km per day for every day in November is a big challenge, and I’m very proud of the fact he is aiming high and of the way he gets excited about helping others.

“It’s his second fund-raiser, as he raised money for the British legion last year, and so we’re really hoping he can surpass his target.

Emil Skorek has been running every day through November

Emil explained “I was inspired by Ben Blowes and the marathons he ran for the charity. Ben is my role model and I feel very proud to say that I know him.

“I like the fact that Ben is always looking for ways to help people and is always challenging himself to achieve great things to help out others..

“I feel very fortunate to be in a position where I can help children who are very unwell and next year I will probably do something similar to raise more money - maybe as soon as December. It all depends on how I feel after this challenge, because my legs are getting heavy already.

“But knowing I’m helping those children really spurs me on and keeps me going. It makes it easier to run.

“I’m always excited each day to check whether any more donations have been made and it’s nice to think how much the final amount will help children suffering from a brain tumour.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has sponsored me.”

To find out more about Emil’s challenge or make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emil-skorek

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall