Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a boy was assaulted by a gang of three others while walking home from school.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on November 7, in Poplar Walk, Stradishall.

The victim had exited the bus back from school, and was walking home when he was set upon by three other boys.

Two of them had been on the bus with him, and another – described as an older boy – joined them.

They kicked and punched the victim to the ground, before a member of the public intervened to help him.

At this point, the suspects ran off.

The victim sustained ear swelling, leg pain and stomach reddening.

Witnesses to the incident – or anybody with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage – should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime number 37/71087/22.

Alternatively, they can file a report on the force's website.