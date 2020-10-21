Brave Simon Dobbin dies five years after attack by football hooligans

A Mildenhall man who was left permanently brain damaged in an attack by a group of football hooligans more than five years ago has died.

Simon Dobbin, 48, passed away in his sleep this morning.

His wife Nicole, who was his full time carer, said: "I'm numb and totally lost. He was fine yesterday and fine last night.

"We knew that he would die from his injuries but he just seemed to fight every time he got an infection or anything.

"It was a bit of a shock."

Cambridge United fan Simon was left needing 24 hour care and unable to walk or talk after the attack in Southend on March 21, 2015.

About 24 people set upon him and his friends following a match between Cambridge and Southend United.

He spent a year in hospital and rehabilitation before returning home to Mildenhall.

Twelve men were jailed for their part in the attack and another man received a suspended sentence.

Nicole, 49, said before the attack Simon was 'the life and soul of every party'.

He was a fantastic husband. His family always came first - Nicole Dobbin

"He was always joking around and was so friendly, always happy and a laugh," she said.

"He enjoyed socialising and went to watch Cambridge United and Beck Row FC."

In a tweet, Cambridge United FC said: "Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U."

It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the devastating news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning.



Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U 💛 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mNB5wlaBJP — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) October 21, 2020

Simon and Nicole were married for 22 years and they have a daughter Emily, 21, who is training to be a paramedic.

Born in Ormskirk, Lancashire, Simon served in the RAF as a senior aircraftman and was stationed at RAF Honington from 1996 to 1999.

He then worked as a transport manager for fuel company Browns of Burwell until the attack.

Nicole, who met Simon at a nightclub in Bury St Edmunds in November 1996, said: "He was a fantastic husband. His family always came first.

"If I was at work and came home late there would always be a cup of tea for me. We would sit and laugh together.

"It's been hard because we lost the Simon he was because of the attack.

"I did try to give him the best life possible under the circumstances.

"He had so many health issues.

"We've had him a lot longer than perhaps we should have had - we kept him going."

Simon's story was featured on BBC TV show DIY SOS, broadcast last year, after his home was transformed by the programme's team and 100 volunteers.

TV show DIY SOS renovated Simon Dobbin's Mildenhall home to make it suitable for his needs. Picture by Gregg Brown

Nicole added: "We can't thank people enough for their continued support after Simon came home.

"How the community rallied round for us was fantastic."

