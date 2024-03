A broken down train has seen some Suffolk rail lines blocked.

A Greater Anglia social media post said the train has broken down between Kennett and Bury St Edmunds.

Services between Ipswich and Cambridge / Peterborough are subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.

Service updates can be found on the Greater Anglia website.