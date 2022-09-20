A building society with branches in Suffolk is giving £1,000 to each of its employees this month to ease the pressure of rising costs this winter.

The money from The Cambridge Building Society will land in the accounts of permanent members of staff this Friday, regardless of role, grade, working hours or time served.

Peter Burrows, The Cambridge’s chief executive officer, said: “Inflation and interest rates have risen to levels unthinkable just a few years ago and you only need to refill your car, visit the supermarket, or pay your electricity bill to notice just how sharply prices have risen.

The Cambridge Building Society in Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

“We want to do what we can to support our teams through a difficult economic period, and while we appreciate that the cost-of-living crisis may persist for some time, we hope this will go some way to alleviating some of the pressure.”

The Cambridge, which has branches in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, employs around 230 full and part-time people.

He said: “We performed particularly well last year, due in no small measure to the talent and dedication of all of our loyal team members, so if felt right to use some of that to support everyone though this challenging period.

“Our ongoing success is a real team effort. Everybody contributes, everybody supports each other, so we’ve awarded everybody exactly the same payment.”