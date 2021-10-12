A 20-year-old man who stole from an elderly woman has been handed a 28 month custodial sentence - but will soon be released.

Lewis Falco, formerly of Bridge End Road in Red Lodge, has already spent 59 weeks behind bars and was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday for burgling the home of a 70-year-old woman in Barrow last year.

He pleaded guilty to the offence alongside three counts of fraud by misrepresentation at magistrates' court last year.

Ipswich Crown Court

Half of the 28 month sentence is to be served under licence and, as a result, Falco will be released imminently, but under a series of stipulations.

Some of those include to attend a probation hostel, to abide by a monitoring curfew, and regular drug and alcohol tests.

Falco must also pay £95 compensation to his victim.

He was arrested last year following the incident on August 19 when he called at the home of the 70-year-old woman in Mill Road, Barrow.

Falco first offered gardening work before asking if could use her toilet and for a glass of water, an earlier hearing was told.

The woman allowed Falco into her home as he was 'persistent', mentioned gardening for a neighbour and because 'she felt sorry for him'.

After he left the house, the pensioner noticed that her purse, containing cash and cards, was missing from the table in the hallway.

Falco was arrested the next day after he was seen on CCTV in Newmarket Road and at a McColls store, where he used the stolen cards three times.

