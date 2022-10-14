The winners of this year's Bury Free Press Awards West Suffolk Business awards are set be revealed tonight.

More than 250 business people from across the district will attend the sell-out event which starts at 6pm at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds.

The awards evening, now in its 11th year, has become one of the region’s most respected and best attended gatherings in the business event calender.

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Richard Marsham

Entries and nominations, across 11 categories, have now been judged, shortlists drawn up, and the winners decided, and highly commended, decided.

The gala black-tie evening showcases the most inspiring businesses and business minds across the length and breadth of West Suffolk.

This year there were record entries, and this despite the business challenges during the pandemic, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Business woman and Olympic Athlete Goldie Sayers will host the event

The evening also provides a golden opportunity to network, share our vision to raise the profile of enterprising and innovative companies, and brings to a close the annual two-week West Suffolk Business Festival

Nominations this year, have once again proved to be of the highest calibre, featuring names old and new.

Winners receive an industry recognised award, local publicity and an advertising prize.

Goldie Sayers, 11-time British javelin champion, three-time Olympian and British record holder, will host the event at the Apex on October 14, in Bury St Edmunds.

Bury Free Press Awards Sponsors 2022

After retiring from the sport in 2016, Goldie is now the director of successful property investment business Athlete Property Investment Ltd.

Leading Suffolk property developer, Jaynic, is the lead sponsor for the awards for a third year running.

Managing director, Nic Rumsey, said: “As the economy experiences headwinds from these inflationary times as well as the knock-on effect of the terrible conflict in the Ukraine, it is vital that we recognise the enthusiasm of young and established companies alike.

Good luck to all those shortlisted.”

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award 2022 shortlist is:

Lifetime Achievement

(Sponsored by Jaynic)

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Brian Keane, Cameron Ventures Group

Catherine Winn, Clear to Sea

Unisurge International Ltd

Business of the Year

(Sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk))

Cameron Ventures Group

Toolbox Marketing

Portable Space Ltd

Ocala Healthcare

Business Leader of the Year

(Sponsored by Ashtons Legal)

Jason Webb,AC Webb Electrical Contractors

Roly Hollings, A & R Group of Companies

Grace Grant, Peak Commercial Cleaning

Laura Morrison, Your Telemarketing

Best New Start-Up

(Sponsored by Menta)

Shuffle Board Game Cafe

West Suffolk Hive CIC

Unmatched

Mynd

Contribution to the Community

(Sponsored by Cambridge Building Society)

The Barbers Arms Barbershop & Bar

The Cock Horse Inn

Lovewell Blake

West Suffolk Hive CIC

Customer Service Award

(Sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds)

The Angel Hotel

Procopio’s Pantry

The Evidence Room

Shuffle Board Game Cafe

Employee of the Year

(Sponsored by West Suffolk College)

Jonathan Crisp, Otway Capital

Claire Sadler, Your Telemarketing

Suzanne Banks, @INC

Green /Environment Award

(Sponsored by Bury Free Press)

Roadfill Limited

Michelle Freeman, Crafty Foxes

West Suffolk Hive CIC

Still Good Food

Apprentice /Trainee of the Year

(Sponsored by WS Training)

Skye Barrow

Louise Bolden

Shannon Quinn

Kallum Taylor-Whiffen

Innovation Award

(Sponsored by TREATT)

Guardtech Group

Unisurge International Ltd

Grid 2 - Net Zero & West Suffolk College

Investing in West Suffolk

(Sponsored by West Suffolk Council)

Cameron Ventures Group

Three Eggs Training Ltd

Stellar Catering Ltd