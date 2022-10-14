Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards winners will be revealed at gala ceremony tonight at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds
The winners of this year's Bury Free Press Awards West Suffolk Business awards are set be revealed tonight.
More than 250 business people from across the district will attend the sell-out event which starts at 6pm at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds.
The awards evening, now in its 11th year, has become one of the region’s most respected and best attended gatherings in the business event calender.
Entries and nominations, across 11 categories, have now been judged, shortlists drawn up, and the winners decided, and highly commended, decided.
The gala black-tie evening showcases the most inspiring businesses and business minds across the length and breadth of West Suffolk.
This year there were record entries, and this despite the business challenges during the pandemic, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
The evening also provides a golden opportunity to network, share our vision to raise the profile of enterprising and innovative companies, and brings to a close the annual two-week West Suffolk Business Festival
Nominations this year, have once again proved to be of the highest calibre, featuring names old and new.
Winners receive an industry recognised award, local publicity and an advertising prize.
Goldie Sayers, 11-time British javelin champion, three-time Olympian and British record holder, will host the event at the Apex on October 14, in Bury St Edmunds.
After retiring from the sport in 2016, Goldie is now the director of successful property investment business Athlete Property Investment Ltd.
Leading Suffolk property developer, Jaynic, is the lead sponsor for the awards for a third year running.
Managing director, Nic Rumsey, said: “As the economy experiences headwinds from these inflationary times as well as the knock-on effect of the terrible conflict in the Ukraine, it is vital that we recognise the enthusiasm of young and established companies alike.
Good luck to all those shortlisted.”
The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award 2022 shortlist is:
Lifetime Achievement
(Sponsored by Jaynic)
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
Brian Keane, Cameron Ventures Group
Catherine Winn, Clear to Sea
Unisurge International Ltd
Business of the Year
(Sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk))
Cameron Ventures Group
Toolbox Marketing
Portable Space Ltd
Ocala Healthcare
Business Leader of the Year
(Sponsored by Ashtons Legal)
Jason Webb,AC Webb Electrical Contractors
Roly Hollings, A & R Group of Companies
Grace Grant, Peak Commercial Cleaning
Laura Morrison, Your Telemarketing
Best New Start-Up
(Sponsored by Menta)
Shuffle Board Game Cafe
West Suffolk Hive CIC
Unmatched
Mynd
Contribution to the Community
(Sponsored by Cambridge Building Society)
The Barbers Arms Barbershop & Bar
The Cock Horse Inn
Lovewell Blake
West Suffolk Hive CIC
Customer Service Award
(Sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds)
The Angel Hotel
Procopio’s Pantry
The Evidence Room
Shuffle Board Game Cafe
Employee of the Year
(Sponsored by West Suffolk College)
Jonathan Crisp, Otway Capital
Claire Sadler, Your Telemarketing
Suzanne Banks, @INC
Green /Environment Award
(Sponsored by Bury Free Press)
Roadfill Limited
Michelle Freeman, Crafty Foxes
West Suffolk Hive CIC
Still Good Food
Apprentice /Trainee of the Year
(Sponsored by WS Training)
Skye Barrow
Louise Bolden
Shannon Quinn
Kallum Taylor-Whiffen
Innovation Award
(Sponsored by TREATT)
Guardtech Group
Unisurge International Ltd
Grid 2 - Net Zero & West Suffolk College
Investing in West Suffolk
(Sponsored by West Suffolk Council)
Cameron Ventures Group
Three Eggs Training Ltd
Stellar Catering Ltd