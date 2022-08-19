Olympian, businesswoman and inspirational speaker Goldie Sayers is to host this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

The 11-time British javelin champion, three-time Olympian and British record holder, will host the event at the Apex on October 14, in Bury St Edmunds.

After retiring from the sport in 2016, Goldie is now the director of successful property investment business Athlete Property Investment Ltd.

She has also paved a career as renowned, inspirational and motivational speaker, influencing audiences and promoting a ‘can-do’ attitude.

Her announcement is fitting with a record number of award entries this year from businesses vying to be crowned West Suffolk champions.

Categories this year include the Lifetime Achievement, Business Leader of the Year, The West Suffolk Award for Innovation and Investing in West Suffolk Award.

There is also Employee of the Year, Customer Service of the Year, Best New Start Up Business, Contribution to the Community, Green/Environment Award, Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, and Business of the Year.

Goldie Sayers, originally from Newmarket, became known as the Suffolk Slinger.

She is a British javelin record holder, was the captain of the GB women’s under 20 team and became the first British woman to throw over 65m since javelins were redesigned in 1999.