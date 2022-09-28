A bus operator proposing to axe services connecting Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket with Cambridge is calling for a partnership approach to find a way forward.

Stagecoach East spoke out after announcing last week its proposal to stop running the 11 and 12 services from October 30.

A Stagecoach East spokesperson said: "Since raising our concerns with the (Cambridgeshire and Peterborough) combined authority and other local authority partners in early summer we have continued to explore different options to ensure connectivity in these communities.

Matt Hancock has vowed to fight a decision to scrap bus services

“However, the reality is Stagecoach alone cannot deliver solutions to the challenges involved or save the bus routes at risk. It needs a partnership approach involving the combined authority, local authorities and transport operators.

“We met last week with Matt Hancock MP and asked for his support in these discussions, so no stone is left unturned in identifying a way forward to help maintain connectivity for people across Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Bedfordshire.”

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock met Darren Roe, Stagecoach East's managing director, on Friday to express his concerns over the plan to stop running the number buses after receiving a flood of emails from worried constituents.

Newmarket, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds Stagecoach bus services are cancelled causing widespread anger

Mr Hancock said: "I remain deeply concerned over Stagecoach's proposals to no longer run its vital bus services connecting Newmarket and Bury to Cambridge, from the end of October.

"These services provide a lifeline to so many people and their removal will not only have a huge and detrimental effect on the local community but on the environment, too. Children and young adults attending college to the elderly rely on these important services to get around.

"The proposed removal is not acceptable and since the news broke, I have been fighting hard. I called an urgent meeting with Stagecoach on Friday and they assured me they would 'look again' at the proposals – I hope they reverse it. I have asked Stagecoach for a follow up meeting for as soon as possible.

Stagecoach to 'look again' at under threat Bury St Edmunds to Cambridge bus services

"I am also working with Suffolk County Council, which is striving to find alternative companies which can run the service.

"I want to reassure all those with concerns that I will continue to do all I can to fight for the services people need. I will not let this go."