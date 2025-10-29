A review of bus services across a district will be discussed as 41,000 residents were found to be at risk of exclusion.

Cabinet members at West Suffolk Council will discuss the outcomes of the review on Tuesday, looking at how the authority can better support transport across the district.

The review was launched following last year's successful bid to save bus services connecting Diss and Bury St Edmunds by a parish council task force, resulting in the creation of the new 73 and 70A routes.

A review of bus services is set to be discussed by West Suffolk councillors. Picture: iStock

Cllr Andrew Smith, who kickstarted the review, said he was proud to have been a part of the cross-party group which carried out the investigation.

"It was more far-reaching than I anticipated going into this, and the report is very welcome," he said.

Cllr Smith stressed the report would 'set the scene' for the new mayor, who would have powers over strategic transport.

The review found as many as 41,734 residents were at risk of social exclusion related to transport, with large areas of West Suffolk not served by either bus routes or train lines, described as 'cold spots'.

Although Suffolk's passenger numbers increased in the last financial year, in contrast to the national trend of decline, the council said it masked the underlying transport challenges of living in rural areas of Suffolk.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council. Picture: Mecha Morton

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, who set up the group, said although the authority did not have the funding, legal power or responsibility to subsidise rural bus services, the council would do all it could to improve the current situation.

“The impact felt by our communities from a lack of rural bus services is huge," he said.

"It means the risk of social exclusion, isolation and it’s damaging for the UK economy as well."

If the review's recommendations are approved on Tuesday, the council will commit £30,000 of its Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) from the Government to create new routes or support existing ones across the district.

It will put together business cases for other schemes and explore ways to pay for them by using financial contributions from housing developers through the creation of a transport mitigation fund.

The report says proposals are due for improvements to Bury bus station, in St Andrew's Street North, with further enhancements to be discussed for stations across other towns.

More rural bus stations could have digital screens installed with passenger information displayed in real time.

Meanwhile, the council would continue to lobby the Government for more money, work with other councils to improve connectivity and support new routes where there was enough evidence for their creation.