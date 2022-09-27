The 12th West Suffolk Business Festival will return next week with a plethora of events showcasing ‘the best of the West’.

Between October 3 to 14, there will be seminars, workshops, networking events, exhibitions, and courses across the district.

West Suffolk Council leader, John Griffiths, said: “The council, with partners including the Bury Free Press, launched the festival in 2011.

West Suffolk Council leader, John Griffiths, centre right, with Bury Free Press Editor Barry Peters, and festival partners at the launch earlier this year. Picture: Mecha Morton.

"Ultimately the festival will help businesses to thrive here, and showcase why West Suffolk is such a great place to locate and grow a business.”

The festival, with its schedule of events at www.businessfestival.org, begins with a networking brunch at Inc in Kings Road, Bury St Edmunds.

This will include live music, as well as free business talks and bitesize training events.

The festival will conclude with the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, held at The Apex.