The results are in for this year's edition of the Muddy Stilettos Awards - and several West Suffolk businesses have been named as among the best in the region.

Rural lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos run an annual awards scheme which singles out the best small or independent businesses across 28 counties.

Members of the public vote for their favourite restaurants, hotels, retailers and other providers.

In all, four West Suffolk businesses were named among the best in the region this year.

The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds - famous for hosting Charles Dickens almost 200 years ago - won in the 'Best Hotel' category.

Procopio's Pantry was named the 'Best Café', and The Pantry in Newmarket won the 'Best Restaurant' award.

ClayBear Official, based in Mildenhall, was recognised as the 'Best Children's Business'.