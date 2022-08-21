Suffolk Police crack down on uninsured drivers in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket and make several arrests
It was a busy night for police in Suffolk last night after officers made several arrests and seized cars from uninsured drivers.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted this morning that they had seized a vehicle in Bury St Edmunds from a driver who had been driving uninsured for months.
Officers also seized another vehicle from a second uninsured driver in Newmarket.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team added on twitter: "Here we go again! Another vehicle seized tonight for no insurance in Newmarket. Driver has come back to the country and stated ‘he hadn’t bothered sorting it yet.’ Costly mistake."
Mildenhall Police also tweeted that several arrests had been made. One person was arrested for drink driving, giving a reading of 44ugs - nine ugs over the limit.
A second person was arrested for grievous bodily harm (GBH) and criminal damage, and a third for drunk and disorderly behaviour and two assaults on police.