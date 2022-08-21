It was a busy night for police in Suffolk last night after officers made several arrests and seized cars from uninsured drivers.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted this morning that they had seized a vehicle in Bury St Edmunds from a driver who had been driving uninsured for months.

Vehicle seized in #BuryStEdmunds for no insurance tonight #s165 driver had failed to pay for his insurance and the policy cancelled driving around uninsured for months without checking! #PC1815 @SimonFrenchMIB @PaulFarleyMIB @BuryStEdsPolice pic.twitter.com/I0U9q7s5Jv — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 20, 2022

Officers also seized another vehicle from a second uninsured driver in Newmarket.

Officers made several arrests and seized cars from uninsured drivers last night. Picture: The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team added on twitter: "Here we go again! Another vehicle seized tonight for no insurance in Newmarket. Driver has come back to the country and stated ‘he hadn’t bothered sorting it yet.’ Costly mistake."

Mildenhall Police also tweeted that several arrests had been made. One person was arrested for drink driving, giving a reading of 44ugs - nine ugs over the limit.

#NRT5/#NRT3 were busy again. Some shocking individuals encountered and arrested:



1 X Drink Driver - blowing 44ugs, limit being 35ugs

1 X GBH + Criminial Damage

1 X Drunk Disorderly + 2 Assaults on Police



Car also seized for No License/Insurance @NSRAPT#Shocking #Fatal4 #988 pic.twitter.com/aZTAzPIf8o — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) August 21, 2022

A second person was arrested for grievous bodily harm (GBH) and criminal damage, and a third for drunk and disorderly behaviour and two assaults on police.