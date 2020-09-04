Efforts should be made to make journeys to school and work by foot or bike to stop congestion and the spread of Covid-19.

That is the view of Suffolk County Council, with the authority today (Friday) requesting for residents to help with the public health and environmental push.

County Hall has also asked commuters to consider car sharing, staggered start/finish times, using public transport for longer journeys, and avoiding busy routes or times for travel.

Schoolchildren ride a new public right of way in Bury St Edmunds Picture by Mark Westley

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, said: “There is no one size that fits all approach to transport. Families and commuters will have a variety of circumstances to consider as we return to school and the workplace in unfamiliar circumstances.

“In our towns, many people may be able to walk, cycle or scoot to school, sixth form, college or their workplace. Where this is not possible, pupils and commuters could consider the use of public transport and even combine the two.

“I understand active travel and public transport are not possible options for everyone all of the time, other things do get in the way, but even if people make the change a couple of days a week, it will make a big difference.”

Councillor Andrew Reid

Suffolk County Council has recently secured £376,000 of funding from the Department of Transport’s Emergency Active Travel Fund to help improve walking and cycling routes.

