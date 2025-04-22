The first grants have been paid under a scheme in West Suffolk to reduce food poverty, improve health and nutrition and cut food waste.

But community groups, charities, voluntary organisations, faith groups and social enterprises can still apply to the building resilience and nutrition (BRAN) fund, which was launched earlier this year.

It has been created from £90,000 given by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders and is being delivered by West Suffolk Council in partnership with Community Action Suffolk and Suffolk County Council.

The first BRAN Fund grants have been paid. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Now, the first grants have been paid out.

In Bury St Edmunds, the Gatehouse Food Ladder by Gatehouse Caring is backed with a £9,500 BRAN grant to improve people’s knowledge and skills in cooking healthy and nutritious foods on a budget.

Headway Suffolk, also in Bury, is to receive £5,457 for an allotment it will use to help people with a brain injury or neurological condition learn how to grow their own fruit and vegetables and how to cook them in an air fryer.

In Cavenham, the Big Community Grow will see 100 households participate in a project to grow their own food in their gardens.

Great Barton-based Revive Suffolk Community Interest Company (CIC) has received £6,300 for its Soil to Supplier project, increasing people’s skills and confidence in growing and cooking.

The Friend Cookery Club run by The Befriending Scheme, in Haverhill, has received a £5,000 grant for a project that will help people with learning difficulties become more independent through teaching them cooking and food budgeting skills.

And REACH Community Projects in Haverhill has been given a £5,800 BRAN grant for its Food and Warmth at Welcome Spaces initiative, providing food alongside other community support.

Newmarket Community Pantry Shop, which works to try to support people out of food poverty, is to receive £2,050 for fridges and freezers.

West Suffolk Council has also supported three other projects that applied to BRAN with funds from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Revive Suffolk has been given an additional £9,380 for its nature’s larder project, growing and picking fruit with community groups including the HoneyPot Café for people with dementia, the SEND café and Still Good Food, which all run at Freedom Church, in Great Barton. It will also run eight outdoor cooking workshops.

And Abbeycroft has been given £22,503.93 for in school and after school family park cooking sessions.

The first is a new initiative and will see Abbeycroft work with school staff to teach cooking to families. The 12-session programme across nine West Suffolk schools will aim to give families the confidence and skills to cook healthy food on a budget.

Abbeycroft already runs after school sessions at 20 schools in West Suffolk. The UKSPF funding will be used to double that to 40 schools.

Cllr Donna Higgins, cabinet member for families and communities at West Suffolk Council, said: “All of the projects we are supporting through BRAN and through our allocation of UKSPF will benefit vulnerable people and families in our communities.”

To find out more or apply for BRAN, email elizabeth.evans@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk