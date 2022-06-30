Plans for development in West Suffolk over the next 18 years were scrutinised by members of the public in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday.

West Suffolk Council planning officers were in the market as part of the latest round of public consultation on the new Local Plan, which identifies sites for new homes and jobs across the district up to 2040.

The West Suffolk Local Plan will eventually become a legal planning document.

West Suffolk Local Plan consultation 2022

It also contains policies for affordable housing, new play area and public open space supported by infrastructure such as improvements to health and educational facilities as well as roads.

David Crowther spent time talking to planning officers on Wednesday. He does not live in the district but said Bury was his main ‘shopping hub’ so was keen to keep informed.

He said: “I spoke to officers about the plans and how to respond to the need for development – whether more houses or more commercial premises – in a way that is sensitive to local needs.

Local Plan - Bury St Edmunds South

“It is good to see the local authority here to do their best to sound people out about the proposals.

“I wish planning authorities had more power and more control over the decisions than they do. I do think the planning system is a great source of protecting local places. It (this local plan consultation) is a means by which we can just mitigate some of the threats that come from developers and speculators and national government.

“It is important to not keep hammering the planning system as being some kind of problem. It is great to see there are still passionate (planning) officers on the payroll that are keen to do right by the district.”

Local Plan - Bury St Edmunds North

A Horringer Court resident, who did not wish to be named, said she had spoken about the need for a community centre on the estate.

She added: “We know they have to build new homes somewhere but I’d like them to be more affordable to the youngsters.”

Linda Hayward, who has lived in Bury since 1986, said she was interested in the Local Plan from a conservation point of view.

“The river behind our house is dry most of the summer but in winter we have flooding issues so we take an interest in where more homes are built for that reason,” she said.

West Suffolk Council said that without a plan, ‘development can and will still happen – but the council and the residents will have less of a voice and less certainty over the council’s approval or refusal of applications that come forward’.

Meanwhile, without an up-to-date local plan the council ‘won’t be able to prevent inappropriate, speculative development from taking place as national guidance would favour sustainable development’.

The Government predicts 15,200 more homes will be needed in West Suffolk by 2040. Some 8,600 of these already have planning permission, which leaves land for at least 6,600 homes to be identified through the new local plan.

The council’s ‘preferred options’ include land for 7,134 homes as the authority has to over allocate to provide a level of choice and certainty that it will meet its housing needs.

The preferred options are made up of new sites as well as sites in the existing plans of the former St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils that are yet to gain planning permission, and which are now being reassessed as part of the new local plan.

Two Bury sites identified in the council’s preferred options are at Rougham Airfield – which could also accommodate employment-led growth – and to the south of the A14 at Rougham Hill. The sites could deliver 1,000 homes between them.

Cllr Trevor Beckwith is calling for Moreton Hall residents to have a say.

“I believe the proposals are detrimental for Moreton Hall residents and have objected,” he said.

Adding the two new sites on to homes already built and other developments already in the planning stages or under construction would mean the estate could house approximately 7,500 dwellings, according to Cllr Beckwith.

“Add the rapidly expanding Suffolk Park and it’s clear the Moreton Hall area has already exceeded what is reasonable or sustainable,” said Cllr Beckwith.

“Having spent 27 years trying to ensure Moreton Hall remains a nice place to live and work, I am determined we should not take yet more development. It’s time to look elsewhere.”

The creation of a local plan has to go through several stages with public consultation as set out by the Government, with the authority now consulting on its preferred options.

This consultation runs until July 26. To have a say, go to westsuffolk.exhibition.app

There will be a further public consultation next year on the ‘submission’ draft of the plan, taking on board feedback and evidence before finally submitting the plan to the Secretary of State.