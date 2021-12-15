Parents and carers are being urged to sign up for free activities for young people aimed at supporting West Suffolk families this festive season.

With activities in towns and some schools, the programme is targeted at those eligible for benefits-related free school meals or Pupil Premium.

Other children with an identified need, such as those involved with the care system or other supporting agencies, are also eligible.

It is as part of The Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme, co-ordinated locally by West Suffolk Council.

Cllr Robert Everitt, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for families and communities, said: “We are pleased to be working with partners and Suffolk County Council to deliver this programme of free activities and healthy food offers for young people who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals, as well as children in care and young carers.

"It means they can enjoy fun creative and sporting activities that will enable them to develop new skills and build their confidence.

"There’s also the opportunity to learn about food and cooking and to take home the ingredients for a delicious Christmas dinner and Boxing Day lunch they and their family can enjoy together.”

Abbeycroft Leisure and Explore Outdoor are offering activities from Saturday until December 23, including:

Family Christmas park cooking days, in Brandon, Bury, Haverhill, Newmarket and Mildenhall (email exploreoutdoor@acleisure.com with the name of the child’s school and the sessions you want to book).

Christmas adventure days, in Brandon, Bury and Haverhill (email exploreoutdoor@acleisure.com with the name of the child’s school and the sessions you want to book).

Free swimming and lunch, in Bury, Haverhill, Newmarket and Mildenhall (email contactus@acleisure.com with the name of the child’s school and the sessions that they want to book).

Christmas food and activity packs, in Brandon, Bury, Haverhill, Newmarket and Mildenhall (email exploreoutdoor@acleisure.com with the name of the child’s school and state you are emailing about Christmas food and activity packs).

Meanwhile Curvemotion, in Bury, is offering more than 500 free soft play or skating places during the holidays, to include a meal and drink (to inquire, email enquiries@curvemotion.com).

Bury Rugby Club is running three days of sports and Christmas themed activities from Monday until December 23. The last day will include a Christmas party and food will be included each day.

All eligible children will receive a festive and sporting activity pack, to include a rugby ball, to take home (to book, email rdo@bserufc.co.uk).

Premier Education is running sports-based and Christmas-themed activities in schools in Barrow, Bury, Exning, Lakenheath, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Red Lodge. Places have been organised directly with the schools.