Around 200 Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) supporters gathered at the gates of RAF Lakenheath on Saturday against the possible return of US nuclear weapons to the UK.

The demonstration, similar to action taken by the group in May at the site's viewing area, followed the reported roll-out of upgraded US bombs to Nato bases in Europe next month.

The CND believes work is in preparation at the base for their return for the first time since 2008, when they were removed due to sustained protest.

Kate Hudson, CND general secretary, speaking at the demonstration at RAF Lakenheath. Pictures: Mark Westley

Some of the CND campaigners at Gate One of RAF Lakenheath

The message of the group during the national demonstration was very clear

On this demonstration, Kate Hudson CND general secretary, said: "a powerful display of opposition to US nukes in Lakenheath, with people coming from all over the country to bring that message loud and clear.

"And we will keep coming back until we are assured that this will not be a US nuclear base that makes East Anglia a target."

Speakers at the protest, included Tom Unterrainer, chairman of the CND, Grace Cowan from Stop the War Coalition and peace campaigner and activist, Angie Zelter.