Suffolk has its fair share of iconic locations, but when you change the perspective, they can be harder to spot.

SuffolkNews has compiled a list of 12 shots of the county made from the Tiny Planet app. Some should be easy to spot, others might be more difficult.

Can you guess them all? Scroll to the bottom to find the answers.

1.

Where is this? Picture: iStock

2.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

3.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

4.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

5.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

6.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

7.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

8.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

9.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

10.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

11.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

12.

Where is this? Picture: Rob Atherton/iStock

Right then, here are the answers.

1.Orwell Bridge

2.Haughley.

3.Portman Road stadium in Ipswich.

4.Ports of Felixstowe and Harwich.

5.The Bury Bat in Bury St Edmunds.

6.Bramford poppy field.

7.Ipswich wet dock and waterfront.

8.1st Cemetery in Ipswich.

9.Ipswich.

10.Stowmarket.

11.Bury St Edmunds, with St Edmundsbury Cathedral in the background

12.Ipswich Cornhill.

How many did you get? Let us know in the comments.