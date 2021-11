More news, no ads

Suffolk Police have launched an appeal to reunite this puppy with its owner.

A tweet from Mildenhall Police said the female puppy was found in the Red Lodge area.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Proof of ownership will be required.

Contact PC 1830 Burton at Philip.Burton@suffolk.police.uk