Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Test your knowledge while wearing ‘beer goggles’ to guess 10 pubs in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury and Ipswich

By Sam Harrison
-
sam.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 06 May 2024

Suffolk is known for its fantastic pub culture – but how well do you know them after one pint too many?

We have put ‘beer goggles’ on 10 popular pubs in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Sudbury and Ipswich to put your pub knowledge to the test.

The answers are at the bottom of this article - let us know how many you guessed correctly.

Can you name these Suffolk pubs while wearing ‘beer goggles’? Picture: Google Maps
Can you name these Suffolk pubs while wearing ‘beer goggles’? Picture: Google Maps

1- Do you know this Bury pub?

via GIPHY

2- How about this one in Ipswich?

via GIPHY

3- Can you name this popular pub in Haverhill?

via GIPHY

4- This pub is in Exning near Newmarket – can you name it?

via GIPHY

5- This Ipswich pub might leave you guessing.

via GIPHY

6- Can you name this Sudbury watering hole?

via GIPHY

7- Which Newmarket pub is this?

via GIPHY

8- What about this one in Bury?

via GIPHY

9- What is the name of this pub in Haverhill?

via GIPHY

10- Last but not least, do you know this pub in Sudbury?

via GIPHY

ANSWERS

1- The Dog and Partridge, in Crown Street, Bury

2- Lord Nelson, in Fore Street, Ipswich

3- The Woolpack, in Queen Street, Haverhill

4- The White Horse, in Church Street, Exning, near Newmarket

5- The Black Horse, in Black Horse Lane, Ipswich

6- The White Horse, in North Street, Sudbury

7- The Yard, in Grosvenor Yard, Newmarket

8- The Kings Arms, in Brentgovel Street, Bury

9- The Royal Exchange, in High Street, Haverhill

10- The Horse and Groom, in East Street, Sudbury

Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Haverhill Ipswich Newmarket Quirky Sudbury Suffolk Homepage Sam Harrison