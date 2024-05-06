Suffolk is known for its fantastic pub culture – but how well do you know them after one pint too many?

We have put ‘beer goggles’ on 10 popular pubs in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Sudbury and Ipswich to put your pub knowledge to the test.

The answers are at the bottom of this article - let us know how many you guessed correctly.

Can you name these Suffolk pubs while wearing ‘beer goggles’? Picture: Google Maps

1- Do you know this Bury pub?

2- How about this one in Ipswich?

3- Can you name this popular pub in Haverhill?

4- This pub is in Exning near Newmarket – can you name it?

5- This Ipswich pub might leave you guessing.

6- Can you name this Sudbury watering hole?

7- Which Newmarket pub is this?

8- What about this one in Bury?

9- What is the name of this pub in Haverhill?

10- Last but not least, do you know this pub in Sudbury?

ANSWERS

1- The Dog and Partridge, in Crown Street, Bury

2- Lord Nelson, in Fore Street, Ipswich

3- The Woolpack, in Queen Street, Haverhill

4- The White Horse, in Church Street, Exning, near Newmarket

5- The Black Horse, in Black Horse Lane, Ipswich

6- The White Horse, in North Street, Sudbury

7- The Yard, in Grosvenor Yard, Newmarket

8- The Kings Arms, in Brentgovel Street, Bury

9- The Royal Exchange, in High Street, Haverhill

10- The Horse and Groom, in East Street, Sudbury