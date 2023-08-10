Police seize car on A14 in Kentford near Newmarket after male fails driving test in Bury St Edmunds and leaves without learner plates
Published: 13:29, 10 August 2023
| Updated: 13:29, 10 August 2023
Police stopped a car on a major route outside a Suffolk village.
The male had failed his driving test in Bury St Edmunds and left without learner plates on and was also unsupervised.
According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, he was then stopped by officers on the A14 near Kentford, close to Newmarket.
Police issued a traffic offence report and seized the vehicle.