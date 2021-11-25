Three catalytic converters have been stolen from cars in Mildenhall by men wearing balaclavas.

On Thursday, November 11, thieves targeted vehicles in three streets between 8.30pm and 9pm.

A catalytic converter was first stolen from a Honda Accord in Clare Close by offenders wearing dark clothing and a head torch.

A car in Clare Close was targeted in the spree. Picture: Google Maps

In St Catherine's Close, a Volkswagen Beetle was jacked up before a catalytic converter was stolen by, it is believed, four offenders.

After targeting a Vauxhall Astra in College Heath Road, offenders were spotted leaving the scene in what may have been a Nissan Qashqai.

"They were described as four or five males wearing balaclavas," a police spokesperson said.

A dark coloured BMW X1 was also seen in the area that police are keen to trace.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity of knows who was responsible should contact Mildenhall police.

For the Clare Close incident, quote crime reference 37/63735/21. For St Catherine's Close, quote crime reference number 37/63737/21, while for the College Heath Road incident, quote 37/63739/21.