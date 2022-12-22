Around 100kg of roast potatoes and 25 turkeys are set to be served as part of this year's Christmas dinner for patients at West Suffolk Hospital.

Catering staff are preparing for what is likely to be another busy Christmas Day at the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

While people will be waking up at home alongside their family and enjoying festive lunches, the catering team will be providing all the trimmings for colleagues and patients.

Head chef Luke Nobbs. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (61502720)

The menu includes the classic festive favourites, such as roast potatoes, turkey, stuffing, carrots and Brussels sprouts.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust head chef Luke Nobbs said: “Being in hospital is a very stressful time for any patient but especially at Christmas.

"We want to make people’s time here as nice as possible throughout the festive period; serving a delicious Christmas dinner can go a long way in doing that.

“While Christmas is a special time of year for many people, for our staff who are working and caring for patients, it’s business as usual in terms of providing expert care to those who need it most.

“I’m really proud of the catering service we provide and like to think we make any hospital stay, not just at Christmas, that bit easier for patients by providing them good, high-quality, tasty food, alongside ensuring our staff have sufficient sustenance to support them through their busy shifts.”

The team will get through an impressive amount of food when creating the festive feast, including:

25 turkeys

480 pigs in blankets

450 portions of stuffing

100kg of roast potatoes

80kg of carrots

60kg of sprouts

400 Christmas puddings

Vegetarian options are also included.

Catering staff already provided Christmas dinner to approximately 300 staff members earlier this month.

Nick Macdonald, executive director of resources at the Trust, said: "We know that the festive season can be a difficult time for many people, especially those who are away from home and unable to celebrate with their loved ones.

"That's why we wanted to do something special for our staff and patients this year and provide them with a festive meal to help spread some cheer.

"The work our catering team are doing to make this happen is incredible and I want to extend a huge thanks to every single one of them.”