A headteacher has praised staff and pupils after a primary school was rated good for the first time following a 'marked improvement in all areas'.

St Christopher's Church of England Primary School, in Red Lodge, was judged as requires improvement by Ofsted in 2019 – having been placed in special measures just two years after it opened in 2012.

It joined the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust in 2016 which appointed new headteacher Caroline James, who was among leaders recognised, in the latest inspection on November 2 and 3, for designing and developing a 'well-organised curriculum'. They have also improved the teaching of reading.

St Christopher's Church of England Primary School in Red Lodge was rated as 'good'. Picture: St Christopher's

A report said pupils approach learning with mature and positive attitudes, are polite and considerate of each other and bullying is very rare, with some pupils trained to be anti-bullying ambassadors.

On areas for improvement, Ofsted said leaders needed to develop the curriculum further so that in all subjects, pupils fully understand what they have been taught before they move on.

Headteacher Caroline James said: "We are extremely pleased and proud of the staff and the children and have seen a marked improvement in all areas particularly in quality of education.

Pupils were praised for their 'mature and positive attitudes'. Picture: St Christopher's

“What was emphasised by the inspectors was our passion for giving pupils the skills they need to thrive in future – and helping them live and breathe the values that we stand for as a school."