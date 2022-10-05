Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds has given its first life patronage in a decade to a Newmarket stud owner whose philanthropic work has given millions of pounds to good causes.

Patricia Thompson joins the likes of film, stage and television actor Timothy West and Dame Judi Dench by being given the prestigious honour by the Westgate Street venue.

Through the Thompson Family Charitable Trust, one of the largest charitable foundations in the UK, Mrs Thompson has donated more than £70million to medical, educational, social and artistic projects as well as charities.

Patricia Thompson, left, with Frankie Dettori at Newmarket’s Dubai Future Champions Festival in October last year. Picture by Mark Westley

Owen Calvert-Lyons, the theatre’s chief executive and artistic director, said: “This is the first time in ten years that we have offered a life patron role at Theatre Royal, which shows the significance of these roles.

“Patricia Thompson is great champion of the Arts and has played a key role in supporting UK theatres over many years. She joins fellow life patrons such as Dame Judi Dench and Timothy West in helping Theatre Royal to continue to thrive.”

Mrs Thompson, who was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2020, purchased Newmarket’s oldest stud farm, Cheveley Park Stud, in 1975 with her late husband David and has enjoyed huge success on and off the racetrack.

Owen Calvert-Lyons, artistic director at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. Picture by Mark Westley

On her life patronage, Mrs Thompson said: “I’m honoured to join such luminaries as Dame Judi Dench and Timothy West.

“Theatre Royal is a magnificent example of Regency design and does wonderful work in bringing theatre to Bury St Edmunds and the wider community.”

Theatre Royal is a vibrant 202-year-old theatre, built in 1819 and restored to its original Regency design in 2007, with a campaign backed by Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, Timothy West and many others.

The Grade-I listed building, which is the only theatre in the National Trust’s portfolio, is reliant on fundraising to remain financially stable, raising 18 per cent of its core income through fundraising each year.