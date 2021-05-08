Charities are braced for an increased demand in their services as coronavirus support ends and people face financial uncertainty.

Citizens Advice West Suffolk and Gatehouse, in Bury St Edmunds, are preparing for a potentially busy summer as furlough is wound down in September and the ban on evictions ends this month.

Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of Gatehouse, said: “We’re not seeing crisis situations like we were during the pandemic. However, we do expect things to become more intense during the summer months particularly as furlough ends and expect people to be finding themselves in more financial difficulty.”

Her comments were echoed by Carol Eagles, chief officer of Citizens Advice West Suffolk, which last year secured more than £3.2 million in income for clients and dealt with more than £500,000 worth of debt which was written off.

She said: “The thing that does concern me is the amount of debt clients are potentially going to be facing.”

The charity expects to see an increase in demand for advice over benefits, including disability benefit, as DWP reviews which were largely paused are expected to restart.

Mrs Eagles also pointed to uncertainty in the employment market when furlough ends, the return of debt collections and the lifting of the evictions moratorium.

She was ‘most worried’ about those with mortgages and in private rented accommodation who might be struggling.

The charity helped more clients in 2020/21 compared to the previous year and the biggest client group was 25 to 34-year-olds followed by those aged 45 to 54 with issues involving employment, universal credit and housing.

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said: “We would encourage any West Suffolk landlord worried about their tenants falling behind with their rent, or the tenants themselves, to speak to our West Suffolk Lettings team. We can help with guaranteed rent and tenancy support. Contact us by emailing landlords@westsuffolk.gov.uk or phone 01284 757637.”

Meanwhile, Gatehouse has received more than £6,000 towards its foodbank and furniture shop as it looks at how it can reintroduce face to face services for the vulnerable.

It was nominated for the donation from a national £2 million ‘Agency Giving Fund’ launched by rural insurer NFU Mutual to help frontline charities during the pandemic.

David Blackwell, senior agent at NFU Mutual Bury St Edmunds, said Gatehouse had been ‘making a wonderful difference to our community during these challenging times’.

Mrs Bloomfield thanked the agency and said the money will go towards running costs including their foodbank and home store, which have operated throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: “As restrictions lift we’re looking at how we can reintroduce some face to face services particularly for carers of vulnerable adults, how we might help them manage the difficult situation they’ve found themselves in during the pandemic and helping them to reintegrate into society."

The charity is handing out about 30 food parcels a week and runs a mini-supermarket within the home store - used by about 700 customers during the pandemic - for those who don’t wish to rely on the foodbank but can buy food for a small donation.

Gatehouse has also helped about 200 people struggling with their utility bills and provided more than £20,000 to cover the costs in an ongoing grant scheme.

It is funded through the Suffolk Community Foundation, Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council.

Praising the ‘fantastic’ community support, Amanda said: “We’ve never been needed as much as we have over the last 18 months and we expect that to continue for the next couple of years as we get over Covid.”

