A campaign has been launched to find answers about a 'sweet and gentle' dog which was rescued from a stream just outside Stowmarket today.

The dog, thought to be a lurcher, was discovered trapped in the water at Rattlesden by Zos Austin and her son Fergus who were on a walk.

"We had been out a fairly long walk and were on our way back when we heard a bark," said Zos.

The dog is thought to be a lurcher

Zos and Fergus looked over and saw the dog, who was stuck at the bottom of the steep riverbank.

"It was by chance that we found him because we usually go a different way," said Zos.

"On the other side of the river is the road and there's no way people would have been able to hear his bark."

Do you recognise this dog who was found in a stream at Rattlesden?

Zos and Fergus climbed down the bank and together hoisted the elderly dog up to the top.

"We sat him down but he was very skinny and wobbly on his feet so Fergus ended up carrying him all the way back to our house in Rattlesden," she said.

"He was very confused about us and where he was but on the whole was very calm. He is such a sweet and gentle boy."

Zos contacted her friend Belinda Johnston, who runs the Our Special Friends charity based just outside Newmarket, who found that the dog had not been micro-chipped.

Two charities and a vet centre are now working to get the dog the help he needs

Belinda then called the RSPCA West Suffolk and the Bury St Edmunds Veterinary Centre, all of whom have been working together to care for the dog.

"At this time, it's just about finding some answers about how he came to be in the stream and whether he is lost or abandoned," said Belinda, who is also a trained vet.

"We unfortunately don't have a dog warden in Suffolk and so this is very much a collaboration between the two charities and the vets."

She urged dog-owners to double check that their dog is micro-chipped - which is a legal requirement - and that the details on the chips are updated.

"We were hopeful that this dog would have been micro-chipped and that we would have been able to reunite him with his owners," she said.

"But now there is a big question mark and we're unsure of how he came to be in the stream and whether he now will need rehomed."

Zos added: "I just hope he hasn't been dumped out there. It's just such a shame if that's the case."

The owner of the dog or anyone who recognises him are asked to message the Our Special Friends Facebook page.

