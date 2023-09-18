A call has gone out for dog lovers who could offer trainee guide dogs foster homes in the Bury St Edmunds, Lakenheath, Newmarket and Beck Row areas.

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for temporary homes for dogs on evenings and weekends, as they complete guide dog training.

All costs would be covered.

Guide Dogs is seeking volunteer fosterers in the Bury St Edmunds, Lakenheath, Beck Row and Newmarket areas. Picture: Submitted

Chantelle Marie, guide dog mobility specialist responsible for training guide dogs, said: “When our dogs are in the final stages of their training we ask local volunteers to give them overnight accommodation and spend the weekends with them.

“Becoming a volunteer fosterer for our charity is a great way to experience having a dog at home without the full-time commitment of having a pet dog.

“We also cover all the costs involved, so you don’t have to worry about the financial commitment either.”

Guide Dogs is seeking volunteer fosterers in the Bury St Edmunds, Lakenheath, Beck Row and Newmarket areas. Picture: Submitted

Chantelle needs volunteer fosterers to look after dogs aged around 17 months, for between six and eight weeks, before the dog then moves on to complete the final stages of their guide dog training with someone living with sight loss.

Applicants would ideally have a maximum of one cat or dog at home and no children under 12.

A guide dog begins its formal training at around 12-14 months old. Most dogs qualify as working guide dogs by the age of two.

Chantelle said: “On weekdays I would collect the trainee guide dog from your home and work on its specialist guide dog training.

“At weekends you can enjoy the company of one of our dogs, as they have time out from their training.

“We wouldn’t be able to keep our guide dog service running without the support we receive from our amazing volunteers, so if you think you can help us, please do get in touch.”

For more information, contact volunteering co-ordinator Melanie Brown at volunteermidlands@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0800 7811444.