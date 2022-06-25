My WiSH Charity is calling on the community to raise a cup of tea to the NHS to celebrate its 74th birthday next month.

The charity also hopes people will use the NHS Big Tea event to raise money for the West Suffolk NHS Trust (WSFT) – which comprises West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket Community Hospital, Glastonbury Court and other community services.

Fund-raising officer Tanya Fifield, said: “July 5 is the birthday of our amazing NHS and we hope people will raise a cuppa to thank staff for caring for us all.

Sue Smith, centre, of the My WiSH Charity, getting ready for the ‘NHS Big Tea’ event. Picture: My WiSH Charity

“We hope people will use it as an excuse to get together and raise some money to help us enhance care and support staff at the WSFT.”

To find out more, go to www.mywishcharity.co.uk/event/bigtea.