Entries still open for Bury St Edmunds Chess Congress

By Charlie Masters
Published: 16:31, 26 August 2022
 | Updated: 16:31, 26 August 2022

The organisers of a weekend-long chess congress in Bury St Edmunds have announced there are still places available for entrants wishing to take part.

As of today, there are still 32 places available for the various sections.

Entrants are scheduled to come from across southern and eastern England.

Places for the event are limited
The event is overseen by the Bury Area Chess League, and has been running for many years.

For more information on entering the congress, visit its website.

