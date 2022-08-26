Entries still open for Bury St Edmunds Chess Congress
Published: 16:31, 26 August 2022
| Updated: 16:31, 26 August 2022
The organisers of a weekend-long chess congress in Bury St Edmunds have announced there are still places available for entrants wishing to take part.
As of today, there are still 32 places available for the various sections.
Entrants are scheduled to come from across southern and eastern England.
The event is overseen by the Bury Area Chess League, and has been running for many years.
For more information on entering the congress, visit its website.