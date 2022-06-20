Suffolk’s Chief Constable Steve Jupp outlines the action taken by police in recent weeks to crackdown on crime.

The West Suffolk policing team are continuing to proactively tackle crime across the area.

I’m very pleased to say their efforts have yielded some great results in the last few weeks.

Steve Jupp

After a recent series of burglaries targeting business premises overnight in the Sudbury area an offender was arrested, processed and subsequently admitted five offences, which was a fantastic result.

Officers in Sudbury also remain focussed on drug-related crime, specifically County Lines, with two lines successfully disrupted in the last month together with arrests of others involved in drugs supply.

Education remains a strong tactic in highlighting the dangers of drugs and County Lines.

Officers in Sudbury remain focussed on drug-related crime. Stock image

The team have been working with schools and partners while continuing to look for innovative ways in engage with communities to promote the ongoing good work they are doing.

Sudbury safer neighbourhood team’s involvement in Crucial Crew again gave officers the ability to interact with around 1,000 primary school children, discussing their safety and how we can help and support children and young people generally.

Haverhill officers have also had a great success arresting three males and recovering numerous items of stolen property after a spike in car-related crime.

The males remain under investigation as officers re-visit the scenes of crime to speak with victims and communities, building evidence and intelligence.

And through the nationwide knife crime initiative (Operation Sceptre) additional resource was deployed into Haverhill to focus on knife crime-related activity, with a drugs warrant being executed in town.

Mildenhall town centre has seen an increase in anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour in Mildenhall town centre has seen an increase again in recent weeks and there was an incident of a student being assaulted while walking home from school which received social media attention.

Suspects were arrested and further suspects of anti-social behaviour have been arrested and charged to court.

Local officers are committed to tackling this issue which is having a negative community impact and it is their current number one priority.

There have been two cases in recent weeks of door staff at licensed premises in Newmarket being assaulted by having a noxious substance sprayed in their face by people declined entry.

In both cases the suspects have been arrested, charged and remanded in custody to be put before the next available court.

Work will be done with licensed premises to provide some first aid safety guidance when dealing with such incidents for their staff’s and their customers’ safety.

Newmarket Racecourse

Events at Newmarket Racecourse have led to town centres being busier at nights, but officers have been providing crime prevention advice and conducting licence checks to ensure that everyone can enjoy their evenings safely.

The Stowmarket team are still focussing on their local priorities and on attention to anti-social behaviour in order to target those causing offences such as graffiti in the Fox Court and town centre areas of Stowmarket.

As a result of this additional attention officers have has seen a significant decrease in this area.

Officers are focusing on targeting those causing offences such as graffiti in the Fox Court and town centre areas of Stowmarket

However they will continue to engage with local schools to educate the students in this area of anti-social behaviour and also work with partner agencies to tackle the issue together moving forward.

A drugs warrant was executed in May within an address in the Stowmarket area.

The investigation is ongoing, but a number of items were seized from the address which may relate to drug dealing activity.

Some weapons were also seized.

This proactive approach by officers sends a clear message that drugs and drug dealing will not be tolerated in the locality.

Bury St Edmunds has seen an increase in anti-social behaviour and street drinking

In Bury St Edmunds as the summer months begin there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour and street drinking.

The safer neighbourhood team are proactively issuing Community Protection Notices against individuals involved to combat this.

They are also working with the local authority licensing teams to remind retailers of their responsibilities under the licencing act, both in terms of supplying alcohol and the duty to prevent and report thefts of alcohol.

On behalf of the West Suffolk policing team, I want to wish everyone a happy and safe summer.

Please be assured Suffolk Constabulary and its officers will do doing all we can to make this happen.