Thirty men and women aged from their 20s to their 60s from across Suffolk devoted their lives to serving their communities as they become Church of England priests and deacons at the weekend.

Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Lavenham, Haverhill and Beccles were among the communities represented by the 17 new priests and 13 deacons ordained at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday and Sunday.

The Rt Revd Martin Seeley, Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, who with the Rt Revd Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich ordained the group, said: "Once again we have a remarkable group of men and women being ordained to serve the people of Suffolk.

The Rt Revd Martin Seeley Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, centre, Dean Joe Hawes, 2nd from right, and Philip Banks Canon Precentor, left, with Priests and Deacons who were ordained at St Edmundsbury Cathedral. June 2021. (48882463)

"The number of people offering for this public ministry continues to be strong, and this means we are able to provide Christian care and service across our communities.

"This year, I am particularly aware of the extraordinary circumstances in which those being ordained have found themselves. Those to be ordained deacon will have received much of their formation and training over the past sixteen months online because of the pandemic.

"Those who are being ordained priest, after a year in parishes across the county, will have been exercising ministry in the most constrained of circumstances. All ordinations are special, but these will have this particular dimension of faithful service through the pandemic."

The newly ordained priest were:

Maureen Bonsall, Whitton with Thurleston and Akenham

Matthew Key, Ipswich St Augustine

Robert Molton, Tuddenham with Cavenham, Herringswell and Red Lodge

Lauren Moore, South Hartismere

Julia Perkins, Glem Valley United Benefice

Laura Pope, Benefice of Bury St Edmunds St Mary with St Peter.

Richard Stainer, Benefice of Bradfield St Clare, Bradfield St George with Little Whelnetham, Cockfield, Felsham and Gedding

Nicola Tindall, Higham, Holton St Mary, Raydon and Stratford St Mary.

Mark Bee, Beccles St Michael and St Luke

Tracey James, Debenham and Helmingham

Oliver Kemsley, Alde River Benefice

Sally Letman, Benefice of Capel St Mary with Little Wenham and Great Wenham

Kiran Lotay, Benefice of Ipswich All Hallows

Graham Naylor, Benefice of Lavenham with Preston

Christine Smart, Four Rivers Benefice

William Sokolis, Alde River Benefice

Andrew Todd, The Woodbridge Group Ministry

The newly ordained deacons were:

Rowland Bareham, Great Cornard

Diane Ekins-Powell, Sancroft

Helen Grover, Benefice of Bradfield St Clare, Bradfield St George with Little Whelnetham, Cockfield, Felsham and Gedding

Elizabeth Livey, Felixstowe Christ Church

Peter Livey, Felixstowe Christ Church

Duncan Myatt, The Two Rivers Benefice

Frances Norris, Haverhill with Withersfield

Jennifer Catchpole, Wickham Market with Pettistree

Emma Haggar, Felixstowe St Peter and St Paul with St Andrew and St Nicholas

Mark Hinde, Saint Edmund Way

Linda Pepper, Ipswich St Matthew with Triangle and All Saints

Dimitri Theulings, Ipswich St Matthew with Triangle and All Saints

Adrian Waller, Elmsett with Aldham, Hintlesham, Chattisham and Kersey.

