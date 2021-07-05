Church of England ordination at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds sees 30 new priests and deacons for the county
Thirty men and women aged from their 20s to their 60s from across Suffolk devoted their lives to serving their communities as they become Church of England priests and deacons at the weekend.
Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Lavenham, Haverhill and Beccles were among the communities represented by the 17 new priests and 13 deacons ordained at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday and Sunday.
The Rt Revd Martin Seeley, Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, who with the Rt Revd Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich ordained the group, said: "Once again we have a remarkable group of men and women being ordained to serve the people of Suffolk.
"The number of people offering for this public ministry continues to be strong, and this means we are able to provide Christian care and service across our communities.
"This year, I am particularly aware of the extraordinary circumstances in which those being ordained have found themselves. Those to be ordained deacon will have received much of their formation and training over the past sixteen months online because of the pandemic.
"Those who are being ordained priest, after a year in parishes across the county, will have been exercising ministry in the most constrained of circumstances. All ordinations are special, but these will have this particular dimension of faithful service through the pandemic."
The newly ordained priest were:
- Maureen Bonsall, Whitton with Thurleston and Akenham
- Matthew Key, Ipswich St Augustine
- Robert Molton, Tuddenham with Cavenham, Herringswell and Red Lodge
- Lauren Moore, South Hartismere
- Julia Perkins, Glem Valley United Benefice
- Laura Pope, Benefice of Bury St Edmunds St Mary with St Peter.
- Richard Stainer, Benefice of Bradfield St Clare, Bradfield St George with Little Whelnetham, Cockfield, Felsham and Gedding
- Nicola Tindall, Higham, Holton St Mary, Raydon and Stratford St Mary.
- Mark Bee, Beccles St Michael and St Luke
- Tracey James, Debenham and Helmingham
- Oliver Kemsley, Alde River Benefice
- Sally Letman, Benefice of Capel St Mary with Little Wenham and Great Wenham
- Kiran Lotay, Benefice of Ipswich All Hallows
- Graham Naylor, Benefice of Lavenham with Preston
- Christine Smart, Four Rivers Benefice
- William Sokolis, Alde River Benefice
- Andrew Todd, The Woodbridge Group Ministry
The newly ordained deacons were:
- Rowland Bareham, Great Cornard
- Diane Ekins-Powell, Sancroft
- Helen Grover, Benefice of Bradfield St Clare, Bradfield St George with Little Whelnetham, Cockfield, Felsham and Gedding
- Elizabeth Livey, Felixstowe Christ Church
- Peter Livey, Felixstowe Christ Church
- Duncan Myatt, The Two Rivers Benefice
- Frances Norris, Haverhill with Withersfield
- Jennifer Catchpole, Wickham Market with Pettistree
- Emma Haggar, Felixstowe St Peter and St Paul with St Andrew and St Nicholas
- Mark Hinde, Saint Edmund Way
- Linda Pepper, Ipswich St Matthew with Triangle and All Saints
- Dimitri Theulings, Ipswich St Matthew with Triangle and All Saints
- Adrian Waller, Elmsett with Aldham, Hintlesham, Chattisham and Kersey.
