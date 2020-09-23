Public orders to clampdown on street drinking, dog-fouling and racing cars in West Suffolk have been extended for a further three years.

Public space protection orders (PSPOs) are measures introduced by local authorities to curb specific anti-social behaviour problems, and can be enforced by police.

The current orders in West Suffolk are due to expire on September 30, but were given the unanimous backing of West Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Tuesday night to continue for another three years.

West Suffolk Council confirmed that consultation work to extend the order for street racing in Moreton Hall would be ready in the near future.

Orders are in place to tackle dog fouling across all public open spaces in the district; and curb alcohol consumption in specific parts of Bury St Edmunds , Newmarket , Haverhill and Brandon.

In addition, an order for Bury St Edmunds town centre bans congregations of beggars and anti-social use of cars such as those involved in street racing.

Councillor Robert Everitt, portfolio holder for families and communities said: “It is clear that there is support for the continuation of PSPOs.”

However, bids have also been made for certain orders to be extended, notably by county councillor Trevor Beckwith who has called for street racing to be curbed in the Moreton Hall estate of Bury St Edmunds – an area not covered by the current PSPO for Bury.

He described it as a “serious issue” dating back to 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Brandon Town Council and Haverhill Town Council have both requested extensions to the areas covered in their respective towns for street drinking.

Mr Everitt confirmed that consultation work to extend the order for street racing in Moreton Hall would be ready in the near future.

He added: “The report recommends we do more work with stakeholders and the public in Brandon, Haverhill and Moreton Hall over the next few months.

“The next steps would be to gather evidence for the new areas identified, plan for the consultation of these areas, and then report through the correct committee and report back early next year.

“All PSPOs and schedules have been drafted in anticipation of the 30 September date for expiration, so we can extend the existing PSPOs and work with communities to consider the changes at Brandon, Haverhill and Moreton Hall.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk