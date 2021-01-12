Businesses based in West Suffolk forced to close under coronavirus restrictions are being urged to seek the latest financial support available to them.

Three new grants have been made available which include: the Local Restrictions Support Grant, the Additional Restrictions Grant January and February 2021 and the Closed Business Lockdown Payment.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council said: “It is vital that we fight back against the rising number of coronavirus cases and we can all play our part in this by staying at home, keeping safe and protecting the NHS.

"We, and the Government of course, recognise the huge strain businesses are already under after several months of restrictions.

"That is why these three grants are all being made available as contributions towards the costs that businesses will still have to pay with no or low income coming in.

"Equally people who are eligible can still claim for the grants available in November and December and we would encourage businesses to visit our website to see what support they may be entitled to.”

It comes as the council plans to to use a mix of targeted telephone calls and emails as well as a media and social media campaign to try to make businesses aware of the grants and signpost them to any other grants they may be entitled to.

Businesses wanting to check eligibility or apply for any of the grants can do so via: www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/c19business

